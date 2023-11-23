Aging & Style
KC Current midfielder heading to Canada National Team Friendlies

The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.(KC Current)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Canada Soccer announced Desiree Scott, a midfielder for the Kansas City Current, will join the team as it prepares for two matches next week.

Scott is one of the most experienced players in the history of Canadian Women’s Soccer, according to the Current. Scott has been a part of three World Cups and helped Canada to Bronze Medals in 2012 and 2016, plus the Gold Medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She also played more than 10,000 minutes and 124 games and was a critical member of the Current’s run to the Championship in 2022.

Scott missed the 2023 season due to her injury, but the Current says she has been working to get back on the field.

Canada will face off against Australia in two matches, December 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT and December 5 at 9 p.m. CT from Vancouver, British Columbia. The matches will help both teams prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to the Kansas City Current.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

