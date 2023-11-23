Kansas City remembers the JFK assassination 60 years later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday marked 60 years to the day of one of the most shocking moments in American history.

President John F. Kennedy was shot dead while riding in the back of a limo in Dallas, Texas, sparking feelings of fear, anger and sadness across the nation. Those feelings left a mark still felt by many today.

On Wednesday, members of the Kansas City community shared their memories of the moment.

“I was listening to the radio,” said Mike Simpson, who was 19 at the time. “It was interrupted with an announcement that he had been shot.”

“I just remember them all calling us out like a congregation and telling us at the same time,” said Linda Nelson.

“I think it took a bit of our innocence away,” said Laverne Simpson. “We had felt maybe we weren’t quite as protected as we thought we were.”

