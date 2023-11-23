Kansas City police investigate crash that injured 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a late night crash that injured two people.

Officers from the Kansas City and Sugar Creek Police Departments responded to a crash on involving a car and a tractor trailer at U.S. 210 Highway and Pleasant Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a white BMW rear ended the truck. The impact caused the driver of the tractor trailer to lose control. The truck veered off the highway and down an embankment.

Investigators said the driver of the BMW also lost control during the collision and the car flipped onto its roof.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured in the crash. The BMW driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and refused medial treatment.

Police said the driver of the BMW was speeding at the time of the collision. They are also investigating to determine if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

