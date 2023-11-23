Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City police investigate crash that injured 2

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a late night crash that injured two people.

Officers from the Kansas City and Sugar Creek Police Departments responded to a crash on involving a car and a tractor trailer at U.S. 210 Highway and Pleasant Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a white BMW rear ended the truck. The impact caused the driver of the tractor trailer to lose control. The truck veered off the highway and down an embankment.

Investigators said the driver of the BMW also lost control during the collision and the car flipped onto its roof.

ALSO READ: No injuries reported in vehicle fire on eastbound I-70

The drivers of both vehicles were injured in the crash. The BMW driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and refused medial treatment.

Police said the driver of the BMW was speeding at the time of the collision. They are also investigating to determine if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field

Latest News

After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
Shoppers at Marsh's Sun Fresh made some last-minute purchases for Thanksgiving.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day
FILE: Overland Park Police say two juvenile males were involved in a shooting Wednesday...
Suspect in custody after Overland Park shooting involving juveniles