Here’s your full list of local grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day

No matter how much you plan, something can always go awry during the holidays. Here is a full list of local grocery stores open the evening before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day.(WWNY)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No matter how much you plan, something can always go awry during the holidays.

We know you’ve got your grocery list and checking it twice, but just in case you might have missed an item or two...or three...or four, here is a full list of local grocery stores open the evening before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day.

Eve of Thanksgiving:

-Price Chopper will close at 11 p.m.

-Hen House will close at 9 p.m.

-Sun Fresh will close at 9 p.m. (Mill street location is 24 hours)

-HyVee will close at 10 p.m. (Hours may vary due to the location)

-Aldi will close at 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day:

-Price Chopper hours are 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Hen House hours are 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Sun Fresh hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (including Mill street location, will reopen Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.)

-HyVee will be closed

-Aldi will be closed

