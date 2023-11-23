Aging & Style
Gladstone police arrest suspect wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend in 2020

Gladstone Police Department
Gladstone Police Department(Gladstone Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police arrest a man wanted hundreds of miles away for killing a woman and her unborn baby.

An automated license plate reader owned by the Gladstone Police Department identified a car with stolen license plates parking in a lot near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway early Thursday morning.

Officers said the driver had multiple ID cards on him and gave the officer several different names, according to investigators.

Police eventually determined the man is 26-year-old Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia of Wisconsin.

Dominguez-Garcia is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, in 2020 and putting her body in a suitcase, according to investigators. He then allegedly left the suitcase at a Chippewa County, Wisconsin farm, east of Minneapolis. Her remains were found three-months later.

Human remains belonging to Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez have been identified, nearly one...
He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, and hiding a corpse.

Dominguez-Garcia was taken into custody without incident and is currently housed in the Clay County Detention Center.

