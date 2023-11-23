Aging & Style
FORECAST: Be Thankful now because changes are coming

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Thanksgiving! We have a first warn in place from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A storm system will move through bringing rain, wintry mix, and snow. Right now, the timing of this system will start to impact the area Saturday evening as early as 4pm. Temperatures will be on the border of freezing and above, and this is a very fast-moving system so do not expect a lot of accumulation, the best we could see between a trace of snow to 1.5 inches. Today we will have increasing cloud cover as the cold front will be moving through a little bit earlier than expected. This front will stay dry only bringing in cold temperatures Friday for shopping. Temperatures look to stay cold for the beginning of next week.

