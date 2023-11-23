Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s oldest traditions is back for the 94th straight year.

As in years past, the lights on the County Club Plaza will be turned on during a star-studded celebration Thanksgiving evening.

The schedule for the lighting ceremony is:

5-6 p.m. Pre-lighting performance on main stage (Nichols and Pennsylvania)

6-7:05 p.m. 94 Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

7:05 p.m. Flip of the switch by Tech N9ne

7:15-8 p.m. Post-ceremony show with The Elders Public

There is public parking available on streets and in garages around the shopping district.

The holiday lights will stay on until January 14, 2024.

