Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s oldest traditions is back for the 94th straight year.

As in years past, the lights on the County Club Plaza will be turned on during a star-studded celebration Thanksgiving evening.

The schedule for the lighting ceremony is:

  • 5-6 p.m. Pre-lighting performance on main stage (Nichols and Pennsylvania)
  • 6-7:05 p.m. 94 Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
  • 7:05 p.m. Flip of the switch by Tech N9ne
  • 7:15-8 p.m. Post-ceremony show with The Elders Public

There is public parking available on streets and in garages around the shopping district.

The holiday lights will stay on until January 14, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field

Latest News

The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Customers have one last chance at Thanksgiving necessities
The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Businesses that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- SportingStudio to open in the Power & Light District on Nov. 24, 2923.
SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday
Sporting Studio opens Friday in the Power and Light District. It will be on every Sporting KC...
Sporting Studio opens Friday
First Warn Weather Thanksgiving Forecast