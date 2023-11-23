Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass

About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the overpass. (KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - One driver has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after he was rescued from his box truck that was hanging off a Houston overpass.

A box truck overturned around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday during rush hour on the North Freeway, according to Houston TranStar. As the truck dangled off the overpass, about two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety in a rescue that was caught on video.

“I was just basically hanging on the end of the knot to secure the victim into the harness and allow those guys to do what they do up top,” said rescue technician Jay Dummett with the Houston Fire Department. “Extricate the victim – or the patient – and bring him out safely, so he goes home to his family tomorrow morning.”

The driver, who was pinned between the dashboard and the door, was glad to see the firefighters during his terrifying ordeal.

“He was kind of nervous and scared,” Dummett said.

Firefighters tried to keep him calm during the rescue process.

“Talking to him, letting him know what we’re doing and setting up,” Dummett said.

First responders finally pulled the driver out of the truck with a crane. Thankfully, he suffered only a few minor injuries and will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Fire crews said the driver was very fortunate.

“For him, yes, it’s a miracle: the way he was situated, the way the truck came to rest and did not come over the overpass,” Dummett said.

Police are investigating what caused the box truck to overturn.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

Latest News

About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the...
Firefighters rescue driver from box truck left hanging off overpass
After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
After a man said he drove into Savanna Churchill on purpose, her family now wants her face...
Liberty woman killed one day before starting pre-med program remembered as nurturing and driven
Shoppers at Marsh's Sun Fresh made some last-minute purchases for Thanksgiving.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers find packed store ahead of Turkey Day