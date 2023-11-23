Donnie Edwards returns to Kansas City as drum honoree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a disappointment for the Arrowhead crowd, it did feature a special homecoming.

The drum honoree Monday was former Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards.

“This is my home, this is the first place I came after college,” he told KCTV5.

Wearing the No. 59 jersey, Edwards became known as one of the league’s best cover linebackers during his 13-year career.

“This place is about the fans, the people of Kansas City,” Edwards said.

At KCTV, Edwards paired with former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez to host the Locker Room Show.

Now, he’s assisting with “The Best Defense Foundation.”

“Our mission is simple: taking care of the ones that took care of us,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ love for the U.S. and the people that serve was evident back in 2001, just 18 days after the 9/11 attacks when he took a KCTV crew along to the Pentagon.

That night at the Pentagon was special, as was Edwards’ homecoming Monday night.

