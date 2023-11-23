Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Donnie Edwards returns to Kansas City as drum honoree

By Neal Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a disappointment for the Arrowhead crowd, it did feature a special homecoming.

The drum honoree Monday was former Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards.

“This is my home, this is the first place I came after college,” he told KCTV5.

Wearing the No. 59 jersey, Edwards became known as one of the league’s best cover linebackers during his 13-year career.

“This place is about the fans, the people of Kansas City,” Edwards said.

At KCTV, Edwards paired with former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez to host the Locker Room Show.

Now, he’s assisting with “The Best Defense Foundation.”

“Our mission is simple: taking care of the ones that took care of us,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ love for the U.S. and the people that serve was evident back in 2001, just 18 days after the 9/11 attacks when he took a KCTV crew along to the Pentagon.

That night at the Pentagon was special, as was Edwards’ homecoming Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, celebrates his sack and safety during the...
Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby held out of practice because of a knee injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down as Philadelphia...
ESPN says Chiefs-Eagles was most-watched Monday Night Football game since 1996
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs shut out in second half, fall to Eagles 21-17