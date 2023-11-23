Customers have one last chance at Thanksgiving necessities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The preparations for Thanksgiving meals are starting early for many Thursday as the turkey is just one part of it all.

People are going to be out shopping to get their extra necessities at stores like Price Chopper in Roeland Park.

Grocery stores are packing food on the shelves as people are packing in the aisles to get what they need. Thanksgiving shoppers yesterday made the rounds looking for deals, even fighting off a few people to get the essentials for the dinner table.

“You have to put your hard helmet on and have a mission when you come out here. You have to throw some elbows if you need it,” said Hugh Riley, who was at the Sun Fresh Market in Westport.

Mel Cole said, “The aisles were occasionally crowded. I had to wait like 30 seconds once, and oh my gosh it was so long, but no, it was fine.”

It’s been a good shopping season overall for many though as the American Farm Bureau reports the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down 4.5% from last year.

Here’s a list of some stores and their hours on Thursday:

Price choppers and Hen Houses will open at 6 and close at 1 p.m.

Sun Fresh Markets will open at 7 this morning until 1 p.m.

HyVee and Aldi will be closed.

