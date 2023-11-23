Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Customers have one last chance at Thanksgiving necessities

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The preparations for Thanksgiving meals are starting early for many Thursday as the turkey is just one part of it all.

People are going to be out shopping to get their extra necessities at stores like Price Chopper in Roeland Park.

Grocery stores are packing food on the shelves as people are packing in the aisles to get what they need. Thanksgiving shoppers yesterday made the rounds looking for deals, even fighting off a few people to get the essentials for the dinner table.

“You have to put your hard helmet on and have a mission when you come out here. You have to throw some elbows if you need it,” said Hugh Riley, who was at the Sun Fresh Market in Westport.

ALSO READ: Flip the Switch: Kansas City Plaza Lighting schedule

Mel Cole said, “The aisles were occasionally crowded. I had to wait like 30 seconds once, and oh my gosh it was so long, but no, it was fine.”

It’s been a good shopping season overall for many though as the American Farm Bureau reports the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down 4.5% from last year.

ALSO READ: SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District on Black Friday

Here’s a list of some stores and their hours on Thursday:

Price choppers and Hen Houses will open at 6 and close at 1 p.m.

Sun Fresh Markets will open at 7 this morning until 1 p.m.

HyVee and Aldi will be closed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field

Latest News

The stores that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Businesses that are open and those that are closed on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- SportingStudio to open in the Power & Light District on Nov. 24, 2923.
SportingStudio opens in Kansas City’s Power & Light District Black Friday
Sporting Studio opens Friday in the Power and Light District. It will be on every Sporting KC...
Sporting Studio opens Friday
First Warn Weather Thanksgiving Forecast