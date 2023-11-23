Aging & Style
Arthur Kaluma scores 20, Kansas State dominates Central Arkansas 100-55

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Tylor Perry shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won the game 91-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 20 points, David N’Guessan added a double-double, and Kansas State routed Central Arkansas 100-55 on Wednesday night.

K-State (4-2) led 10-1 in the early going and 26-5 eight minutes into the game on the way to a 49-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats outshot the Bears 51%-18% in the first half.

A 10-0 run by K-State put the game completely out of reach midway through the second half and the lead reached 45 on a layup by Macaleab Rich with about a minute remaining.

At no point in the game did Central Arkansas score back-to-back baskets.

N’Guessan had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Rich had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Dai Dai Ames scored 14, also off the bench for the Wildcats.

Carl Daughtery had 23 points and seven rebounds, and Tucker Anderson scored 13 for the Bears (1-5). Only six players scored for Central Arkansas.

The Wildcats opened a four-game homestand with a convincing win that pushed their non-conference home winning streak to 12. K-State has a 122-12 record at home since 2006-07.

The Wildcats entered with a 79.8 points per game average, while hitting on 43.6% from the field, including 9.2 3-pointers. They shot 50.7% and made 10 3-pointers on Wednesday.

Kansas State hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

