World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Black Friday, the world’s largest Christmas lights maze is coming to Kansas City, Kansas, at Legends Field.

The experience took crews 30 days to set up, with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

“You bring your friends and family to create memories and that’s what Kansas City is all about,” event director Mark McKee said.

The Enchant light maze first started in parking lots in Canada. The maze inceptions like the one in Kansas City appeared in baseball stadiums starting in 2018.

“Went inside ballparks with the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers and have been growing within ballparks and MLS stadiums ever since,” Enchant general manager Jordan Birch said.

This is the first time Enchant has made an appearance in Kansas City. The setup includes a light maze, ice skating and vendors.

“There is just so much passion for Christmas in this area and there’s just not as many opportunities like this to walk through an event and have this kind of experience in Kansas City,” Birch said.

Tickets have to be reserved in advance. Kids are $25, adults are $34. Ice skating is an additional $15. Enchant will be open until Dec. 31.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31. (Enchant Christmas)

