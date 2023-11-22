Woman moves back to Kansas to search for missing father of 8

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanksgiving is normally a time for celebration but a family in Phillips County is spending the holiday weekend searching for a missing father of eight. Jonathan Jensen was las seen on June 14.

“We all know John wouldn’t just leave,” Jensen’s daughter, Ashley Gendoes said.

Gendoes, who recently moved back to Kansas, hasn’t had long to look.

“I moved back to Kansas at the end of October, and that’s when I started doing all this,” she said of organizing search efforts for her father. “Everybody knows John, so we’ve been trying to call the liquor stores, the grocery stores, and everybody keeps saying, ‘no, we haven’t seen you dad yet.’”

Jensen was last seen at his Phillips County home. His truck is still there.

“He left his phone, his wallet, his bank account hasn’t been touched,” Gendoes said.

She said her father kept his yard clean. In the months since Jensen was last seen, overgrown weeds took over.

Gendoes said she’s not giving up hope.

“I’m passing out these missing flyers for him and getting the search party going,” she said.

That help, Gendoes said, is all she can ask for.

“We need answers,” she said. “We just want to know, and God forbid (if) something did happen to him, we just want to bring him home, bring him to rest,” she said.

A search party begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 and 26. Those wishing to help in the search for Jonathan Jensen can reach Gendoes at 402-834-9281. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office also reached out to the public and asks anyone with information to call the department at 785-543-6885.

