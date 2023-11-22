Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman moves back to Kansas to search for missing father of 8

By Austin Morton and Matt Heilman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanksgiving is normally a time for celebration but a family in Phillips County is spending the holiday weekend searching for a missing father of eight. Jonathan Jensen was las seen on June 14.

“We all know John wouldn’t just leave,” Jensen’s daughter, Ashley Gendoes said.

Gendoes, who recently moved back to Kansas, hasn’t had long to look.

“I moved back to Kansas at the end of October, and that’s when I started doing all this,” she said of organizing search efforts for her father. “Everybody knows John, so we’ve been trying to call the liquor stores, the grocery stores, and everybody keeps saying, ‘no, we haven’t seen you dad yet.’”

Jensen was last seen at his Phillips County home. His truck is still there.

“He left his phone, his wallet, his bank account hasn’t been touched,” Gendoes said.

She said her father kept his yard clean. In the months since Jensen was last seen, overgrown weeds took over.

Gendoes said she’s not giving up hope.

“I’m passing out these missing flyers for him and getting the search party going,” she said.

That help, Gendoes said, is all she can ask for.

“We need answers,” she said. “We just want to know, and God forbid (if) something did happen to him, we just want to bring him home, bring him to rest,” she said.

A search party begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 and 26. Those wishing to help in the search for Jonathan Jensen can reach Gendoes at 402-834-9281. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office also reached out to the public and asks anyone with information to call the department at 785-543-6885.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024

Latest News

Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk
KCPD reports these as the 88th and 89th fatalities of 2023, compared to 78 at this time last...
Drivers identified in Sunday morning I-35 head-on collision
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
No. 19 K-State hopes it is playing Iowa State for spot in Big 12 title game Saturday night
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college...
No. 9 Missouri seeks 10-win season in matchup with Arkansas for Battle Line Trophy
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze set to debut at KCK’s Legends Field