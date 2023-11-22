Aging & Style
Woman hit by gunfire directs police, body found inside home

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Kansas City Police were called to the intersection of E 70th St. and South Benton Ave. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was awake and directed officers to a nearby residence that had been struck by gunfire. That woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers then arrived at the said residence to check for any additional victims. As they entered, a man was seen, unresponsive, lying in the entryway suffering from gunshot wounds. While en route to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

Detectives are making headway on developing a person of interest and do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

