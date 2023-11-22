Aging & Style
Stranger applies tourniquet to Rally House employee shot in the leg

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not often that you see everyday people running towards an area that was just hit with gunfire, but that’s not the case with Billy White.

He ran up to a Rally House employee that was shot in the leg, after a shoplifter stole jerseys from the store located at the Shops on Boardwalk near Highway 152 and Ambassador Drive.

And White actually did that after he thought his life was in danger.

“I was pretty scared when he come running across with a pistol in his hand running – right at me. I was a little bit terrified,” White said. “Just wanted to make sure my wife was alright, man. That’s all, and once he was gone off the scene, like I said, I went up there and helped with (the employee). His injuries were more important at that point.”

White helped apply a tourniquet to the Rally House employee’s leg and waited for the paramedics to arrive. Police said the employee had a non-life-threatening injury.

READ MORE: One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

Police also caught two suspects at US Highway 152 and Indiana Avenue.

The Rally House store opened back up to the public after the police took down the crime scene investigation tape later Wednesday afternoon.

White, who was wearing a Chiefs hoodie was actually planning to shop at the Proud Souls Barbeque and Provisions store located next door to the Rally House. He said he is planning to smoke a turkey for Thanksgiving and wanted to get some dry barbeque rub for the bird.

He expressed concern about this shooting happening at the shopping district because the area doesn’t see a majority of the shootings in Kansas City.

“Can’t run from it. It’s not just something that happens in the inner city, no more, it’s everywhere,” White said.

