Spectrum Star of the Week: East High School Boys Soccer

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is the soccer team from East High School. Congratulations to the team for wining state championship for the first time ever in school history. If you know of an exceptional high school student who has gone above and beyond in their pursuits, we want to hear from you. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

Shane sits down with Jonathon McCoy with Market Advisory Group to talk about common concerns...
Working with a Financial Advisor
It's the best time of the year! Jillian and Shane take a visit to Powell Gardens to experience...
Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens
