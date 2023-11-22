Aging & Style
Single mother finds hope out of darkness during the holidays

Drugs, depression, and lack of money management forced Joanne Rollins to turn to City Union Mission.
Joanne Rollins and her five children have been living in a shelter since February.
Joanne Rollins and her five children have been living in a shelter since February.(KCTV)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As many think about what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving, a single mother is reflecting on how she found hope out of darkness.

Joanne Rollins is a mother of five—ranging from 13 years old to three months old. The family has been living in a shelter since February.

“I tell them all the time that I’m sorry for what I’ve put them through as far as us being homeless,” the 32-year-old said. “I take accountability for that, and I do ask for their forgiveness almost every day.”

After relapsing on drugs multiple times, dealing with depression, and lack of money management Rollins says she was forced to turn to City Union Mission.

“Imagine being so run down and depressed that you turn to drugs and alcohol to cope,” Rollins said. “There’s no shame in accepting help from people who actually do care about you.”

Rollins is part of a four-phase program at the shelter to help better her life. She just reached the third phase where she can take classes to become a medical assistant.

“It’s been great that my kids can see that mommy is trying to do better for them. I’m really working toward pretty much turning my life around for them,” Rollins said.

Between 200 to 300 men, women, and children turn to the shelter on any given night. A 20% increase is expected in the coming months.

“City Union Mission is totally dependent on individual donors to be able to help fund what we do here in those life-transforming opportunities,” Terry Megli, New Life Program Director said. “We need Kansas City to be the answer for Joanne and others like her that have made those difficult decisions to get off the street.”

“What I want for Christmas is just to be here at the mission,” Rollins said. “We’re taking care of here and we’re warm. It’s that peace of mind knowing that we’re just here and we have a family to celebrate the holidays with.”

If you would like to help families this holiday season, click here for ways to donate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

