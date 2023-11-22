Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police ask public for help in finding Kansas City man in need of medical care

Andrew Cassell was last seen on Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
Andrew Cassell was last seen on Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in locating a missing man.

The Kansas City Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Andrew Cassell left the area of 56th Street and Brooklyn Avenue on Tuesday about 10 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants. He is described as a 20-year-old Black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Police reported that Cassell is in need of medical care immediately upon location.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately.

ALSO READ: Woman hit by gunfire directs police, body found inside home

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say missing Kansas City man found safe

Latest News

File: Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024, Blue Springs Bay to open in the...
Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024 season
Longview Lake Beach
Jackson County cancels Christmas in the Sky
Kansas coach Bill Self watches the team play against Marquette during the first half of an NCAA...
Top-ranked Kansas falls to No. 4 Marquette 73-59 in testy Maui semifinal
File: Elderly woman hit crossing the road
Elderly woman hit crossing the road