Police ask public for help in finding Kansas City man in need of medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in locating a missing man.

The Kansas City Police Department reported Wednesday morning that Andrew Cassell left the area of 56th Street and Brooklyn Avenue on Tuesday about 10 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants. He is described as a 20-year-old Black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Police reported that Cassell is in need of medical care immediately upon location.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately.

