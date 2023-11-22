One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was taken to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene off North Ambassador Drive, they learned that a store employee was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said a vehicle and subjects of interest were found near Highway 152 and Indiana Avenue, and those individuals were taken into custody.

Meet Billy White. This man heard gunfire at the Rally House just north of Zona Rosa. He ran over and applied a tourniquet to that employees leg. Billy was out shopping for a turkey. pic.twitter.com/AutUMeVAWN — Ryan Hennessy - KCTV5 Reporter (@HennyNews) November 22, 2023

The injuries to the victim were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have occurred due to a shoplifting.

The scene remained active, as of 2 p.m.

