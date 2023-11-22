Aging & Style
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was taken to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene off North Ambassador Drive, they learned that a store employee was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said a vehicle and subjects of interest were found near Highway 152 and Indiana Avenue, and those individuals were taken into custody.

The injuries to the victim were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have occurred due to a shoplifting.

The scene remained active, as of 2 p.m.

