Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Tuesday that the state’s minimum wage rate will increase in 2024.

The minimum wage rate for private employers in Missouri will be $12.30 per hour, effective Jan. 1, 2024. That’s a 30-cent increase from 2023, when the minimum wage in the Show-Me State was $12.00 per hour.

In Missouri, the minimum wage rate increased 85 cents per hour each year from 2018 to 2023. In just under a decade, the minimum wage has increased from $7.65 in 2015 to $12.30 in the upcoming new year. On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will be able to increase or decrease depending on cost-of-living changes, the Department of Labor said Tuesday.

All private businesses will now be required to pay the $12.30 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales fall below $500,000.

To learn more about the updated minimum wage rules in Missouri, visit here.

