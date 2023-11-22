Aging & Style
Man charged in connection to teen’s fentanyl death appears in court

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man accused of selling the fatal Percocet pill laced with fentanyl that led to 16-year-old Cooper Davis’ death appeared in court Tuesday.

28-year-old Aaron Hansberry was in Johnson County Court on Tuesday. Cooper Davis’ family was also there for the hearing.

Eight different witnesses took the stand to recall the moments that led up to Cooper Davis’ death on Aug. 29, 2021. Three of those witnesses were with Cooper on the day he died.

Two of Cooper’s friends, Jeffery Sekavec and Britton Anderson Moppin, as well as Cooper’s girlfriend at the time, Carley Broyles, gave their testimonies today.

They said they went to a CVS Pharmacy on Troost Ave to pick up Hansberry, who they called their ‘plug,’ aka someone that would sell them drugs.

They said they drove him to a house to pick up some K2, a synthetic form of marijuana, something they said they smoked regularly.

Before dropping off Hansberry, they said he sold them two Percocet pills. After that, they said they went back to one of their friend’s houses and snorted part of the pills.

Sekavec recalled the moments they took the drug together on Sunday and how they felt afterward.

“Very light-headed, very faint, I guess you could say nauseous, I was sweating a lot,” said Sekavec.

After all the testimonies, the judge found probable cause.

Hansberry’s attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. The 28-year-old is expected to be back in court on Feb. 12, 2024.

The trial is set for May 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

