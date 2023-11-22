Aging & Style
KCPD identifies gunshot victim after woman, also hit by gunfire, directs police inside home

Woman hit by gunfire directs police, body found inside home
By Julia Scammahorn and Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The Kansas City Police have identified the victim who was found dead in a residence late Tuesday evening. 61-year-old Gerald Warren was found in a residence, lying in the entryway unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Kansas City Police were called to the intersection of E 70th St. and South Benton Ave. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was awake and directed officers to a nearby residence that had been struck by gunfire. That woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Warren was declared dead at the scene. Detectives are making headway on developing a person of interest and do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

