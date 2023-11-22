KCPD identifies gunshot victim after woman, also hit by gunfire, directs police inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The Kansas City Police have identified the victim who was found dead in a residence late Tuesday evening. 61-year-old Gerald Warren was found in a residence, lying in the entryway unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Kansas City Police were called to the intersection of E 70th St. and South Benton Ave. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was awake and directed officers to a nearby residence that had been struck by gunfire. That woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Warren was declared dead at the scene. Detectives are making headway on developing a person of interest and do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.