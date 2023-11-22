KCFD classifies Captain Parison’s passing as a ‘Line of Duty’ death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department says it now is officially classifying Captain John Parison III’s recent death as a “Line of Duty” death. Parison died Friday after battling stage-four cancer.

Captain Parison passed on Friday, Nov. 17. At that time, it was unclear whether his passing would be classified as a “Line of Duty” death. That ruling would allow Captain Parison’s family to receive his full benefits and his pension.

Parison’s visitation services will be held at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church located at 8640 Sni-A-Bar Road, on Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. Funeral services will soon follow.

The family has requested funeral services to be private.

Captain Parison was able to pin his son, KCFD Firefighter/EMT John Parison IV and hand down his badge number days before his passing. The same badge number was also held by Parison IV’s grandfather.

