Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCFD classifies Captain Parison’s passing as a ‘Line of Duty’ death

The KCFD officially classifies Captain John Parison III (JP) recent death as a “Line of Duty”...
The KCFD officially classifies Captain John Parison III (JP) recent death as a “Line of Duty” death after battling cancer.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department says it now is officially classifying Captain John Parison III’s recent death as a “Line of Duty” death. Parison died Friday after battling stage-four cancer.

Captain Parison passed on Friday, Nov. 17. At that time, it was unclear whether his passing would be classified as a “Line of Duty” death. That ruling would allow Captain Parison’s family to receive his full benefits and his pension.

Parison’s visitation services will be held at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church located at 8640 Sni-A-Bar Road, on Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. Funeral services will soon follow.

The family has requested funeral services to be private.

Captain Parison was able to pin his son, KCFD Firefighter/EMT John Parison IV and hand down his badge number days before his passing. The same badge number was also held by Parison IV’s grandfather.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Missouri Department of Labor increases minimum wage rate for 2024
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

Latest News

One person wounded in shooting at Northland Rally House
FILE — The Independence City Council voted to open Adventure Oasis to non-residents on Monday,...
Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024 season
Joanne Rollins and her five children have been living in a shelter since February.
Single mother finds hope out of darkness during the holidays
Police officers learned of a shooting at the Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk just before...
One person wounded in shooting at Rally House in Shops at Boardwalk