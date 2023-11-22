Jackson County cancels Christmas in the Sky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in 26 years, Jackson County Parks + Rec announced the cancellation of Christmas in the Sky - a holiday fireworks display at Longview Lake Beach.

While the forecast is favorable, organizers cite poor parking conditions as the culprit.

The public parking for Christmas in the Sky is entirely grass and the excessive rain over the last several days, combined with unseasonably warm weather, has created saturated ground conditions with standing water in the main and surrounding parking areas.

Organizers said there is simply not adequate surface parking in the area to accommodate the thousands who attend the holiday fireworks show.

“This is one of the hardest event decisions we have ever had to make,” said Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “We explored every option possible, with the hopes of moving forward. I love this event and look forward each year to kicking off the holiday season with the thousands of families who have made Christmas in the Sky part of their holiday tradition.”

Jackson County’s 36th Annual Christmas in the Park will open as planned at 5:30 Wednesday and will be open nightly through New Year’s Eve.

The community is invited to enjoy the drive-thru holiday display featuring more than 1 million dazzling lights and 200 animated displays. Admission is free.

Voluntary exit donations will be accepted, with a portion of the proceeds divided among 40 area charities.

Thanks to the generosity of Christmas in the Park patrons, Jackson County has been able to give over $1.2 million to more than 1,000 local charities since the event’s inception.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.