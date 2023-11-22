Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Jackson County cancels Christmas in the Sky

Christmas in the Park drive-thru display opens as planned at 5:30 Wednesday
Longview Lake Beach
Longview Lake Beach(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in 26 years, Jackson County Parks + Rec announced the cancellation of Christmas in the Sky - a holiday fireworks display at Longview Lake Beach.

While the forecast is favorable, organizers cite poor parking conditions as the culprit.

The public parking for Christmas in the Sky is entirely grass and the excessive rain over the last several days, combined with unseasonably warm weather, has created saturated ground conditions with standing water in the main and surrounding parking areas.

Organizers said there is simply not adequate surface parking in the area to accommodate the thousands who attend the holiday fireworks show. 

“This is one of the hardest event decisions we have ever had to make,” said Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman. “We explored every option possible, with the hopes of moving forward. I love this event and look forward each year to kicking off the holiday season with the thousands of families who have made Christmas in the Sky part of their holiday tradition.”

Jackson County’s 36th Annual Christmas in the Park will open as planned at 5:30 Wednesday and will be open nightly through New Year’s Eve.

The community is invited to enjoy the drive-thru holiday display featuring more than 1 million dazzling lights and 200 animated displays. Admission is free.

Voluntary exit donations will be accepted, with a portion of the proceeds divided among 40 area charities.

Thanks to the generosity of Christmas in the Park patrons, Jackson County has been able to give over $1.2 million to more than 1,000 local charities since the event’s inception.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say missing Kansas City man found safe

Latest News

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend
Turkey Tuesday
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
AJ Gonzalez was born with a rare disease called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).
13-year-old Chiefs fan with rare disease attends game thanks to stranger’s kindness