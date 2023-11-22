Investigation ongoing into fatal dog attack in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation continues into an apparent dog mauling in Raytown Missouri that left one boy dead.

It happened at a home on the 9300 block of East 77th Street on Tuesday, Nov. 14. One witness remembers the tragic aftermath of the attack and at the time, didn’t realize it was a dog who caused it.

Upon arriving at the residence, Raytown police found a 15-year-old male lying on the kitchen floor with apparent head trauma. He was identified as Makai Williams. There were several people on scene who police presumed to be family members. According to the incident report, they told police Williams was located in the back of the home and were unsure of the cause of his injuries.

EMS arrived on the scene and performed CPR. They were able to reestablish his pulse and took him to an area hospital. Three days later, he was reported dead. Melissa Cox works in the neighborhood and was there when police and ambulance arrived at the scene.

“We stepped outside and you can see everyone running out of the house screaming, like falling out in the front yard, it was horrible,” said Cox.

She remembers the sound of sirens blaring when first responders arrived.

“They all ran out of the house like they did not wanna be in there and ran and just fell in the front yard,” she said.

Cox learned the next day she witnessed the aftermath of a dog attack. Police reported Williams died of injuries caused by an apparent dog mauling. Police believe the dogs were American Bully mixes.

“It was horrible though, it was horrible and I absolutely love my dogs and I had a pitbull that was shot 10 feet in front of me two years ago,” said Cox, “I love pitbulls, but I know that they can be mean. I don’t really know in this situation what happened, you know.”

She says she understands these kind of breeds have reputations associated with violence, but that it all comes down to how they are bred.

“I specifically don’t know this guy at all so I’m not saying he bred them like this but come on, you have to know that they’re aggressive and you have them around all these kids,” she said.

Raytown Police Department have an ongoing investigation.

