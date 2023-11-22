How you can help in the race to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are less than two days until Thanksgiving which means the clock is ticking on charities and other turkey drives to cover all the families they can who can’t afford daily meals. There are ways you can still help, too.

The fight to keep those in need fed during Thanksgiving is not done yet. All over Kansas City Food Pantries and charities are still collecting donations, but some are not sure if they’ll keep up with demand without your help.

“These food boxes are going to be life savers,” City Union Mission CEO Terry Megli said.

After serving more than 50 families the past two days, City Union Mission doesn’t know if they’ll have enough food boxes to last through Wednesday. The boxes go a long way for people like Mariela Gonzalez who told us how much it helps.

“I live with my kids and it’s a blessing for me and my kids to have food on their plates this time for the holidays,” Mariela Gonzalez said. “Also, the gifts we receive put a smile on our face and it’s just a blessing what people are giving to me.”

At first, City Union Mission was expecting to give away 400 food boxes for Thanksgiving. But now they’re approaching 500 and need your help so no one is turned away. Overall, they want to serve 10,667 meals at all their shelters and food pantry giveaway.

“Generous Kansas City Community can step up and help by going to our website and donate financially,” Megli explained. “That way we can go out and purchase those items in bulk.”

You can be part of the difference and donate to City Union Mission by clicking here. You can also drop off food at their donation center located at 1700 E. 8th St. Kansas City, Missouri.

Other organizations are trying to motivate the public to keep donating through competition. The Know Joey Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri is taking on Clipping to Please in Kansas City, Kansas in a friendly competition to see who can gather the most turkeys.

“22-pound turkey we saw for $75 so that blew me away,” Joey Thomas, Founder of the Know Joey Thomas Foundation. “Because in all the 16 years I’ve never seen a turkey cost $75 no matter how many pounds it weighs. But also, I knew the demand would be high because turkeys are $75.”

“To be able to give a family who might be low income and struggling who had to pick one of the two,” Owner of Clippings to Please Eric Williams added. “If we can give them the meat and they can get the sides, that will make for a good Thanksgiving.”

The Kansas City Urban Youth Academy will be taking turkey donations and other food until 8:00 p.m. while at Clipping’s to Please, they’ll accept turkeys until midnight.

