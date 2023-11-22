Aging & Style
Here is what the new Kansas license plate design debuting next spring looks like.

FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.
FILE — Kansas drivers will see a new license plate design starting in March 2024.(whsv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas drivers will see a different license plate design in spring 2024.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office unveiled the new look Wednesday, part of the state’s phased approach to replacing current embossed standard plates because of safety concerns, according to a release.

New Kansas license plate.
New Kansas license plate.(Lutz, Jeffrey | Kansas DOR)

“The new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far,” Kelly said in a statement. “It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars.”

The new plate displays:

  • a wheat-yellow color in the background
  • a black and midnight blue text
  • a tribute to the state motto “ad astra per aspera,” with “to the stars” emblazoned across the bottom of the plate.
“Kansas Tourism was thrilled to be part of the process in designing a new state license plate,” Kansas Director of Tourism Bridgette Jobe said in a statement. “Using ‘To the Stars’ proclaims to the rest of the world the Kansas optimistic and forward-looking spirit.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) will phase out its embossed license plates starting in January 2024, and the new plate design will appear on vehicles beginning in March 2024.

The release from the governor’s office stated that car owners who update their registration in January or February and have embossed license plates will get the current design on flat, print-on-demand plates.

Those who update their registration between March and December and have embossed license plates will get the new design on flat, print-on-demand plates.

All other standard flat, print-on-demand plates will continue to use the current design, the release indicated.

For more information on the process, click here.

