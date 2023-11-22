FORECAST: Temperatures steady for holiday travel, highs in the low 50s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Wednesday! We have a First Warn in place from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A storm system will move through bringing rain, a wintry mix, and potentially a few snowflakes. Right now, the timing of this system will start to impact the area Saturday evening as early as 6 p.m. Temperatures will be on the border of freezing and above, and this is a very fast-moving system so do not expect a lot of accumulation. The best we could see is half an inch. We have only one more day until Thanksgiving and the weather looks much better compared to the last few days. So, if you need to head out to the store the conditions will be a little cold but not as dreary. Today temperatures will increase to the upper 40s and low 50s before another front passes through Thanksgiving night. This front will stay dry only bringing in cold temperatures Friday for shopping.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.