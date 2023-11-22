Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warn in place for potential wintry mix Saturday evening

A First Warn is in place for Saturday night.
A First Warn is in place for Saturday night.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Wednesday turned out to be a comfortable day, with highs near 50 in the afternoon. Clear skies carry us into the overnight, and temperatures eventually take a dip to the lower 30s early Thursday morning. Thanksgiving Day starts on a sunny and quiet note.

We are expecting to stay dry, but some extra cloud coverage moves in later in the day. Highs will get to the mid to upper 40s. That cloud coverage increases on an incoming cold front for Thursday night. We will notice winds switch and temperatures drop into Friday. Highs will only be in the 30s, but that front does come through dry.

A new First Warn has been issued for Saturday evening. The day starts dry, but a quick-moving storm system comes through in the evening, giving us a chance for a wintry mix. As temperatures drop below freezing later Saturday night, we could have a window of light snow. We are still sorting out just how far south that rain-snow line will push, but I do think many of us could see some snowflakes mixed in at a minimum.

We will monitor expected snowfall totals, but if any sticks, it would be minor accumulation. Since the ground will be fairly warm, snow could initially melt on contact as well. This quick system moves out early Sunday morning, leaving us chilly for most of next week.

