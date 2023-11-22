Aging & Style
ESPN says Chiefs-Eagles was most-watched Monday Night Football game since 1996

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down as Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium led to viewership numbers not seen in nearly three decades.

ESPN announced Tuesday that the rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles drew more than 29 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

It was the best rating for a Monday Night Football game since 1996, when a Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys game got 31.5 million viewers.

READ MORE: NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play

The new mark was the best in more than 450 games and the most in the entire ESPN era of Monday Night Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Those 29 million-plus viewers saw the Chiefs blow a 10-point halftime lead to lose 21-17, dropping the Chiefs to 7-3 in the 2023 season.

The Monday Night Football contest was the also the highest rated game on any network this season.

