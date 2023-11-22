Aging & Style
Electrical fire involving space heater damages home

File: When people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
File: When people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious(KBTX)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials are pointing to a space heater as the culprit of a fire in Lee’s Summit.

On Wednesday just before 4 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 Block of SW Jefferson. The residents called 911 after waking up to a popping noise and discovered smoke and fire in the living room.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the front door of the one-story, single-family residence.

The occupants and dog were already outside.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames in the living room, containing the fire there with moderate smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house. The incident was under control by 4:15 a.m.

Fire investigators said the fire was electrical in origin, caused by the improper use of an extension cord with a space heater that failed and ignited nearby combustibles.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Fire officials would like to remind the public to always plug space heaters directly into an outlet, and never use them with a power strip or extension cord.

