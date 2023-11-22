Elderly woman hit crossing the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to calls of a woman hit in the road.

It happened at Barry Road and Green Hills Road.

A silver Ford Focus was driving east on Barry Road, with the green light.

At Green Hills Road, an elderly woman was crossing from the north to the south side when the car hit her.

She was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

