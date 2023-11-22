Aging & Style
Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about scam phone calls

By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A victim was scammed out of over $1,000 according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A person called a man’s workplace pretending to be a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy and asked for the victim by name. The pretend deputy proceeded to say the victim had a warrant and instructed the victim to pay by money order.

According to Clay County, the victim believes the suspect found their identity and workplace from publicly available court documents after recently filing a civil case.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said there are two specific ways to know if a phone call as such is legitimate or a hoax.

The caller says you have a warrant. We never call to tell you that. The caller wants you to pay the bond by Bitcoin, money order, gift card, etc. We DO NOT ACCEPT ELECTRONIC BOND PAYMENTS. Bonds must be posted IN PERSON at our Detention Center or through a bondsman (who also has to come in person to our Detention Center)

Clay County, Missouri Sheriff Facebook page

Clay County called the number that was used to call the victim. The number was listed as 816-473-1781.

The scammer did answer the phone call from the Sheriff’s Office but hung up when they realized it was law enforcement. Clay County says they are continuing to look into the matter.

