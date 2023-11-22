Black Friday deals on 15 popular streaming subscriptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Holiday shopping for the person who already has everything just got a lot easier ... and cheaper!

Steaming services are offering some hot deals for Black Friday. The prices are so low you could afford to gift them all, or get your own subscription this year!

HULU

This Hulu offer only comes around about once a year.

New and returning customers can grab a 12-month Hulu Subscription for just $0.99 a month. This option is the one with commercials, but it is normally $7.99 a month.

DISNEY+

The cheapest way to subscribe to Disney+ is by getting the $0.99/month Hulu deal.

The streaming option is currently allowing users to add a Disney+ Subscription for an additional $2 a month. Together, the Hulu and Disney+ bundled deal would cost $2.99 a month, instead of $15.98 a month if you bought each option separately.

The Disney + subscription will also be ad-supported. The $2 add-on offer also restricts downloading content.

STARZ

If you prefer Starz over Disney+, you can add a subscription to your Hulu membership.

The cost would be $0.99 a month for a year for the Hulu subscription plus $3 for your first three months of Starz.

MAX (Formerly HBO Max)

Max also has a deal for fans.

Through Nov. 27, customers can grab a subscription for $2.99 a month for six months. The price comes out to a total of $18 for the six-month membership.

Max normally costs $9.99 a month.

The Black Friday deal also comes with BR Sports Add-On for a limited time. It will allow you to watch certain NBA, NHL, NCAA Men’s Basketball Games, and other live sports.

The discounted plan does include ads and only two people can stream simultaneously. Users can’t download content for offline viewing or stream in 4K UHD either with the plan.

Set a calendar reminder to cancel the plan because it will renew at full price.

PARAMOUNT+

Save big on a Paramount+ with a different Black Friday deal.

New and returning subscribers can get three months of the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan for just $1.99 a month for three months.

The deal is good through Dec. 4, when using promo code: BLACKFRIDAY.

Remember to cancel your subscription before it renews at full price following the promotion period.

SHOWTIME

If Showtime is on your Holiday wish list, you’re in luck!

Grab the above Paramount+ deal and add Showtime. Get both streaming subscriptions for a combined total of $3.99 a month. That’s a savings of $24 over the three months.

The deal is good through Dec. 4, when using promo code: BLACKFRIDAY.

Remember to cancel your subscription before it renews at full price following the promotion period.

PEACOCK

Peacock streamers can also save while still enjoying access to their favorite shows.

One year of ad-supported Peacock Premium is available right now for just $2 a month, or $20 a year.

The streaming subscription includes programming from Bravo and NBC as well as Sunday Night Football and other sports coverage.

AMAZON PRIME ADD-ON DEALS

Amazon Prime members can also add some discounted streaming options to their current plan. Amazon Prime offers a free trial, but the service is $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, after the trial period ends.

A subscription for just Prime Video is $8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Student membership prices are $7.49 a month, or $69 a year.

The company is offering the following options to add to current Prime memberships, or for new customers who subscribe through Dec. 3, 2023.

MGM+ $1.50 a month for two months, then $5.99 a month

Hallmark $1.50 a month for two months, then $5.99 a month

Britbox $2.25 a month for two months, then $8.99 a month

Cinemax $2.50 a month for two months, then $9.99 a month

AMC+ $2.25 a month for two month, then $8.99 a month

PBS Masterpiece $1.50 a month for two months, then $5.99 a month

PBS Kids $1.25 a month for two month, then $4.99 a month



Prime members can also get discounts on streaming movie rentals through Dec. 3.

