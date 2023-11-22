Aging & Style
Bern Street is your KCI friend this Thanksgiving. Use it.

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City International Airport saw between 36,000 and 40,000 travelers on Tuesday, and those daily numbers are only expected to go up until after next Tuesday, Nov. 28. This Thanksgiving is the first holiday test for the new terminal that opened up at the beginning of 2023.

So far the biggest issue is a bottleneck that occurs with a surge of airport gate arrivals and the car pickups at curbside that have backed up traffic to Paris Street.

Kansas City Aviation Spokesman Joe McBride knows about the bottleneck and the solution. The airport cell phone lots can be accessed by Bern Street or Paris Street with the actual lots being located in Brasilia Avenue.

KCI wants cars leaving the cell phone lot to reenter the terminal from Bern Street.

“Use the technology that you have like websites for flight, time arrival and all that,” McBride said. “If the person said, I just landed — it’s not time to show up at the curb. They say, I just got my bag, or I’m at the curb — then it’s time to come to the curb.”

The total number of travelers projected to navigate through KCI between Friday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 is 405,000.

Nationwide, TSA expects 30 million for the same period of time. The average time to get through KCI security for a departure is around 13 minutes.

