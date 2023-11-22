Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024 season

Blue Springs Bay to open Spring 2024
File: Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024, Blue Springs Bay to open in the...
File: Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024, Blue Springs Bay to open in the Spring of 2024(Stefanie Ball)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence’s water park, Adventure Oasis, will reopen to non-residents for the 2024 season.

As well, Blue Spring Bay - which broke ground in November 2022 - is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

The Independence City Council voted to open Adventure Oasis to non-residents on Monday, Nov. 20. Adventure Oasis has been exclusively for Independence residents since 2020. Prior to that, the park had allowed non-residents.

“We are excited to welcome back citizens from across the metro area to Adventure Oasis,” Mayor Rory Rowland said. “We look forward to family fun all summer long and hope community members from across our area come and visit Independence.”

The price of admission will be $10 for Independence residents and $15 for non-residents.

“Adventure Oasis is a safe, family-friendly waterpark and we are happy to be able to again offer it to all those looking to stay cool this summer,” said Councilmember Brice Stewart.

Holiday special season passes go on sale Friday, December 1. The sale will continue through January 1, 2024. Holiday prices are $80.50 per person for Independence residents and $114.50 for non-residents. Regular prices for season passes are $95 per person for Independence residents and $135 per person for non-residents.

Learn more about admissions, classes, party packages, and group rates for Adventure Oasis at adventureoasis.com.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say missing Kansas City man found safe

Latest News

Longview Lake Beach
Jackson County cancels Christmas in the Sky
KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend
Turkey Tuesday
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation