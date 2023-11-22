Adventure Oasis to reopen to non-residents for 2024 season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence’s water park, Adventure Oasis, will reopen to non-residents for the 2024 season.

As well, Blue Spring Bay - which broke ground in November 2022 - is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

The Independence City Council voted to open Adventure Oasis to non-residents on Monday, Nov. 20. Adventure Oasis has been exclusively for Independence residents since 2020. Prior to that, the park had allowed non-residents.

“We are excited to welcome back citizens from across the metro area to Adventure Oasis,” Mayor Rory Rowland said. “We look forward to family fun all summer long and hope community members from across our area come and visit Independence.”

The price of admission will be $10 for Independence residents and $15 for non-residents.

“Adventure Oasis is a safe, family-friendly waterpark and we are happy to be able to again offer it to all those looking to stay cool this summer,” said Councilmember Brice Stewart.

Holiday special season passes go on sale Friday, December 1. The sale will continue through January 1, 2024. Holiday prices are $80.50 per person for Independence residents and $114.50 for non-residents. Regular prices for season passes are $95 per person for Independence residents and $135 per person for non-residents.

Learn more about admissions, classes, party packages, and group rates for Adventure Oasis at adventureoasis.com.

