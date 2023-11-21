Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest
File: Missouri teen dies in crash with semi-truck
Missouri teen dies in crash with semi-truck

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
2300 block of Quincy, KCMO
Early morning fire displaces elderly person two days before Thanksgiving
Turkey Tuesday
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year