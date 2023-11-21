Turkey Tuesday feeding 1,000 families in 12 hours with the Royals and Know Joey? Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the 16th straight year, the Kansas City Royals are partnering with the Know Joey Foundation, aiming to feed 1,000 families in the Kansas City Metro.

The head-to-head challenge pins 180V Barber|Salon in KCMO against Clipping 2 Please in KCK. The two barbershops compete to feed as many families as possible.

Donations can be brought to the Urban Youth Academy from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21. The group is asking for frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, boxed potatoes and stuffing to complete families Thanksgiving meals.

On Wednesday, November 22 the Know Joey Foundation will give out Thanksgiving meals as a part of Win Wednesday. During Win Wednesday families can be connected to mental health resources and pick up meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can register for a meal here.

Turkey Tuesday (KCTV 5)

