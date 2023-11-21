Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

These Kansas City-area customers to pay lower Evergy rates

Power line
Power line(Contributed)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Thousands of people living in the Kansas City area are expected to see their electric rates decrease in the coming months, according to Evergy.

The power company announced Tuesday that the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement announced this fall.

The settlement means customers living on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro will pay lower rates while customers in much of the rest of the state will see higher rates.

The company said the decrease will save people living on the Kansas side of Kansas City an average of $6.07 a month.

ALSO READ: Arrest connected to Platte City homicide in Wendy’s parking lot

People living in much of the rest of the state are expected to pay an increase of about $4.64 a month.

Evergy said the new prices will be implemented in late December 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

The Blue Springs Police Department.
No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call
KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest connected to Platte City homicide in Wendy’s parking lot