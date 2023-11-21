These Kansas City-area customers to pay lower Evergy rates

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Thousands of people living in the Kansas City area are expected to see their electric rates decrease in the coming months, according to Evergy.

The power company announced Tuesday that the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement announced this fall.

The settlement means customers living on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro will pay lower rates while customers in much of the rest of the state will see higher rates.

The company said the decrease will save people living on the Kansas side of Kansas City an average of $6.07 a month.

People living in much of the rest of the state are expected to pay an increase of about $4.64 a month.

Evergy said the new prices will be implemented in late December 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.