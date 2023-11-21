‘Sophisticated foreign cyberattack’ crippled Kansas court system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Cyber criminals attacked the Kansas court system, stole data, and threatened to post the information on the dark web, according to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The court released a new statement after it says a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack” on Oct. 12, impacted all but one county in the state. Johnson County is the only county in the state that can still receive electronic filings.

The Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka is working to open a public access service center. The full system restoration will happen in phases.

The Kansas Supreme Court also addressed the response to the attack.

In a statement released Tuesday, the court said all information systems were disconnected from external access as soon as it discovered the attack.

“We notified state authorities, and since that time have benefited from the continued support provided by the governor’s office, legislative leadership, and state and federal law enforcement. This attack—on one of our three branches of government—was made against all Kansans,” the statement said.

The cybercriminals stole data from the system and threatened to post it to a website on the dark web according to the new information released this week.

“We are working with cybersecurity experts to identify the data quickly and securely so we can conduct a comprehensive review to determine the full scope of what personal information the cybercriminals may have stolen,” the statement said.

Based on the court’s preliminary investigation, the stolen information includes filed from the Office of Judicial Administration, district court case records on appeal, and other data.

“A full review of what may have been stolen is a high priority to us but it will take time. Once this review is complete, we will notify those affected,” the statement said.

The court said it plans to continue to update the investigation on its website.

“Cyberattacks on government entities are rampant. According to the 2022 FBI IC3 Internet Crime report, government is the third most-targeted sector for such attacks. Cybercrime is a persistent and serious threat to our democratic institutions. With the help of cybersecurity experts, we are buttressing our systems to guard against future attacks,” the court’s statement said.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it will likely take several weeks to return to normal operations, which includes allowing district courts to file documents electronically.

“This assault on the Kansas system of justice is evil and criminal. Today, we express our deep sorrow that Kansans will suffer at the hands of these cybercriminals,” the statement said.

Previously, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the office is “being flexible and doing its part to maintain equal access to justice” during the disruption.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the issue had caused some delays, but said it would “continue to prosecute cases and trials.”

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said its services are also impacted. DCF said it works with Kansas Courts daily to process court orders and payments for families. The department said families experienced delays in returned filings, court hearings, and orders being entered.

