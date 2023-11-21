Raising Chickens: Some Overland Park residents get the green light for poultry on their property

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park City Council voted Monday night in favor of allowing some residents to raise chickens on their property.

The main rules include no chickens on single or two-family properties within the city or any residential property less than 3 acres with some exceptions and they must be used for non-commercial purposes only.

The full rundown of rules and restrictions can be found on the city’s website.

The ordinance includes applications and site plan requirements, certain restrictions, and best practices.

