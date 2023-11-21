Aging & Style
Police ask for help in finding Kansas City man whose family is concerned for his safety

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed and the vehicle he is thought to be riding in.
Mohamed Abdi Mohamed and the vehicle he is thought to be riding in.(KCPD, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public to help locate a 28-year-old man who is feared to be suicidal.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that Mohamed Abdi Mohamed was last seen in the 3400 block of NW 71st Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers indicated Mohamed suffered “from multiple mental illnesses” and told someone he was going to harm himself before he left the area.

He may be in a black Toyota Camry.

Mohamed has been described as a Black man, wearing a red Under Armour hoodie, khaki pants and glasses.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5043.

