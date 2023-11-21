Platte County child sex offender sentenced to 75 years

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Savannah man who pled guilty in July to repeatedly abusing a girl between the ages of six and 15 was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Nathan Clark Hershley sexually abused a girl while living in Weston. The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the victim’s mother reported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2, 2018, that her daughter shared that she’d been sexually abused by Hershley for many years.

Hershley was sentenced to 75 years in prison on three counts of statutory sodomy, 75 years on one count of statutory rape and four years in prison on another charge. All of the sentences for those crimes will run concurrently with one another.

Court documents said the victim’s mother discovered letters in her daughter’s room from Hershley suggesting a sexual relationship between the two. When she asked her daughter about the letters, she was told that Hershley began abusing her at the age of six when he kissed her on the mouth and told her not to tell anyone.

Hershley allegedly told the victim, “this will be our little secret.” Eventually, the abused escalated to include far worse, according to court documents.

“This sentence will ensure he will not be able to abuse another child,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

