Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Platte County child sex offender sentenced to 75 years

Nathan Hershley pled guilty in July to abusing a girl between the ages of six and 15.
Nathan Hershley pled guilty in July to abusing a girl between the ages of six and 15.(Platte County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Savannah man who pled guilty in July to repeatedly abusing a girl between the ages of six and 15 was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Nathan Clark Hershley sexually abused a girl while living in Weston. The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the victim’s mother reported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2, 2018, that her daughter shared that she’d been sexually abused by Hershley for many years.

Hershley was sentenced to 75 years in prison on three counts of statutory sodomy, 75 years on one count of statutory rape and four years in prison on another charge. All of the sentences for those crimes will run concurrently with one another.

Court documents said the victim’s mother discovered letters in her daughter’s room from Hershley suggesting a sexual relationship between the two. When she asked her daughter about the letters, she was told that Hershley began abusing her at the age of six when he kissed her on the mouth and told her not to tell anyone.

Hershley allegedly told the victim, “this will be our little secret.” Eventually, the abused escalated to include far worse, according to court documents.

“This sentence will ensure he will not be able to abuse another child,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

Landunn Darail Richardson was handed a sentence term of 256 months for his second-degree murder...
KCK man convicted in fatal 2016 crash sentenced to 21 years
The Blue Springs Police Department.
No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call
Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD
Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD
Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD
Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD