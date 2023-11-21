No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no one was injured Tuesday morning after an officer fired a shot while on a call.

The Blue Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a gas station near the intersection of Duncan Road and NW R D Mize Road/Woods Chapel Road about 10:30 a.m. for a trespassing report.

When they arrived, they approached someone at the gas station, and an officer fired a single shot, police stated. Nobody was struck, and there were no injuries.

The Police Involved Incident Team is taking over the investigation, Blue Springs police reported.

