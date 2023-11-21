Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call

The Blue Springs Police Department.
The Blue Springs Police Department.(City of Blue Springs/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no one was injured Tuesday morning after an officer fired a shot while on a call.

The Blue Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a gas station near the intersection of Duncan Road and NW R D Mize Road/Woods Chapel Road about 10:30 a.m. for a trespassing report.

ALSO READ: Overland Park police investigate suspected road rage on I-35

When they arrived, they approached someone at the gas station, and an officer fired a single shot, police stated. Nobody was struck, and there were no injuries.

The Police Involved Incident Team is taking over the investigation, Blue Springs police reported.

ALSO READ: Police ask for help in finding Kansas City man whose family is concerned for his safety

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend
Power line
These Kansas City-area customers to pay lower Evergy rates
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest connected to Platte City homicide in Wendy’s parking lot