NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - NFL players say Arrowhead Stadium is the best venue in the league to play in.

That’s according to an anonymous poll of 85 NFL players from The Athletic. Kansas City’s famous home had the highest percentage of players (17.9 percent) vote it as the best stadium in the NFL.

That beat out Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium (13.7 percent), Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (8.9 percent) as well as Lambeau Field and Lumen Field (each 8.3 percent) for the best venue in the league among players.

READ MORE: Chiefs shut out in second half, fall to Eagles 21-17

“That place is electric,” one player told The Athletic of Arrowhead, the third-oldest stadium in the NFL. “That’s one of the coolest places to play. In my opinion, the loudest in the NFL.”

MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants; FedEx Field, which houses the Washington Commanders; and Highmark Stadium, home of the Bills, were among the worst venues in the league according to players.

