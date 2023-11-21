Aging & Style
Missouri Supreme Court declines to consider appeal from Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to reporters after a hearing before the Western District Court of Appeals in Kansas City on October 30, 2023.(KMOV staff)
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

He was challenging an appeals court decision that ruled his ballot language for an abortion initiative was too biased and argumentative.

This means that the appeals court decision will stand -- keeping the court-approved ballot language.

The court also declined to take up the case challenging the fiscal note summary, meaning the ballot will reflect the Auditor’s summary, not Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s “$12.5 billion” figure.

It also means that abortion rights activists will soon be able to begin collecting more than 171,000 signatures by May 6 in order to secure ballot access.

