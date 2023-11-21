Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lawrence man sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated sexual battery, endangering a child

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 44-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced Tuesday for aggravated sexual battery of a teenager and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Cormick G. Ferrell was sentenced to four years in prison for charges stemming from incidents between Aug. 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

At that time, Valdez was living with the children.

He pleaded no contest in July 2023 and had been out on bond since August 2023 until he was taken into custody Tuesday. His 36-month sentence for aggravated sexual battery and six months for each of the two counts of aggravated endangering a child will run consecutively.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

28-year-old Aaron Hansberry is alleged to have sold 16-year-old Cooper Davis the fatal drug...
Man charged in connection to teen’s fentanyl death appears in court
28-year-old Aaron Hansberry is alleged to have sold 16-year-old Cooper Davis the fatal drug...
Man charged in connection to teen’s fentanyl death appears in court
NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play
Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment