Lawrence man sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated sexual battery, endangering a child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 44-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced Tuesday for aggravated sexual battery of a teenager and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Cormick G. Ferrell was sentenced to four years in prison for charges stemming from incidents between Aug. 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

At that time, Valdez was living with the children.

He pleaded no contest in July 2023 and had been out on bond since August 2023 until he was taken into custody Tuesday. His 36-month sentence for aggravated sexual battery and six months for each of the two counts of aggravated endangering a child will run consecutively.

