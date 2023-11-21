KCK man convicted in fatal 2016 crash sentenced to 21 years
Nov. 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder and driving with a suspended license following a 2016 crash that killed a woman.
He received his sentence on Tuesday.
Landunn Darail Richardson was handed a sentence term of 256 months for his second-degree murder conviction and a 12 months for driving with a suspended license. The sentences run concurrently.
The fatal crash happened in the 5100 block of Metcalf Avenue and caused the death of then-50-year-old Vickie Taylor.
