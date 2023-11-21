KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar is hosting 14 live musical performances on board the Holiday Streetcar during Saturday afternoons and Wednesday evenings from Nov 25 - Dec 16, 2023.

Music will range from traditional to original holiday music performed by local artists.

Once it departs the Union Station streetcar stop, riders can hop on the Holiday Streetcar from any stop on the route during the scheduled performance time to enjoy live music.

