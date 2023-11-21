Aging & Style
KC Streetcar Holiday Jam begins Thanksgiving weekend

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar(kctv)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar is hosting 14 live musical performances on board the Holiday Streetcar during Saturday afternoons and Wednesday evenings from Nov 25 - Dec 16, 2023.

Music will range from traditional to original holiday music performed by local artists.

Once it departs the Union Station streetcar stop, riders can hop on the Holiday Streetcar from any stop on the route during the scheduled performance time to enjoy live music.

The best way to be in the know is to follow the KC Streetcar on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

READ MORE: KC Streetcar looking for musicians to bring Christmas cheer to riders during holiday season

