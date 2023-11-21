Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City nonprofit aims to provide hope, healing to those suffering from PTSD

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “We’ve had a number of people that said, ‘Hey my kids got their dad back. My kids got their mom back.’”

Mike Kenny is the executive director for Warriors’ Ascent, a nonprofit providing hope and healing to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress.

“We empower our participants to take ownership with their lives and healing,” Kenny explained.

They do this during a 5-day getaway at the Heartland Camps & Retreat Center in Platte County.

“They’ll get meditation, mindfulness, a lot of cognitive behavioral therapy or training, self-care practices, comradery and community,” he said.

Since the program began in 2016, over 600 veterans and first responders’ lives have been saved.

ALSO READ: Local charity Daniel Keating Foundation aims to help children facing adversity

Bryan Moore is one of the veterans who received a second chance at life because of Warriors’ Ascent.

KCTV5 was given his testimony video.

“After I realized I had a problem, I tried to fight it, control it, run away from it,” Moore said. “And it just kept coming to find me, those demons are right there on your tail.”

He thought about ending his life. But then he found his way to Warriors’ Ascent.

“It’s only five days, but there’s enough information in those days to make you rethink how you live, how you talk, how you breath, how you walk, how you do everything,” Moore said.

It’s something Kenny said he takes pride in and wants people to know they are not alone and that there is always help.

“If you are feeling like you need help, whether that’s full-blown PTSD, anxiety, depression. If you feel like, ‘Hey, I’m coming off the rails and I need help, I need tools. I need to get back on track because if I don’t, I don’t know how much longer I can hold on, I would say gives us a shot,” Kenny said.

ALSO READ: Nonprofit Falling Forward aims to fix flaw in insurance system

To read more about our 3 Degree Guarantee charities, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Big Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Independence and Blue Springs on Sunday.
More than 60 Big Biscuit employees laid off with no notice by corporate
FILE — A 15-year-old died Friday after he was severely injured in a dog attack.
Raytown teen who died in dog mauling identified, 2 dogs impounded
Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl...
Mama Kelce takes orders at Cane’s Chicken ahead of Kelce Bowl
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
ESPN documentary reveals first comments from ‘ChiefsAholic’ since arrest

Latest News

Tim Middaugh received a letter saying he owned tens of thousands of dollars.
Peculiar man ‘one step from being homeless’ after Social Security demands repayment
Landunn Darail Richardson was handed a sentence term of 256 months for his second-degree murder...
KCK man convicted in fatal 2016 crash sentenced to 21 years
Nathan Hershley pled guilty in July to abusing a girl between the ages of six and 15.
Platte County child sex offender sentenced to 75 years
The Blue Springs Police Department.
No injuries reported after Blue Springs police fire shot during trespassing call